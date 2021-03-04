Kejriwal takes Covid vax along with parents

After taking the vaccine, Kejriwal assured that he and his parents felt perfectly fine and experienced no post-jab complications so far, while he also appealed people to come forward for it.

New Delhi, March 4 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal received his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine along with his parents at Lok Nayak Hospital on Thursday.

"My parents and I are perfectly healthy after taking the COVID-19 vaccine and are facing no complications. There is nothing to fear," Kejriwal said.

"We are fortunate that we now have a vaccine to tackle the Covid-19 vaccine. I want to appeal to everyone who is eligible to get the Covid vaccination.

"The LNJP Hospital has made adequate arrangements for administering the vaccine, and the doctors and medical staff have made all proper arrangements. Everybody should get the Covid-19 vaccine, they should resolve all the doubts they had in their minds," he appealed.

The phase three of Covid vaccination covering 27 crore of the population aged above 60 and those above 45 with comorbidities began from March 1. The drive took-off with Prime Minister Narendra Modi receiving the vaccine at AIIMS Delhi.

Since then, political leaders and celebrities have started taking the vaccination.

The previous two phases were started with the vaccination of around 3 crore of healthcare and frontline workers in India.

Vaccines are being provided free of charge at the government health facilities and on a payment basis in the private health facilities. All private hospitals can charge Rs 150 for vaccines and Rs 100 for service charges fixed by the central government.

So far, 1,66,16,048 (Thursday morning figure) doses of corona vaccine have been administered in the country since the drive began on January 16

