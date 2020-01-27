Kejriwal takes swipe at Shah, says people of Delhi don't pull ears

New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday took a jibe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying the people of Delhi are very nice and "they do not pull anyone's ear".

"Sir, you want to make Delhi world-class and the people of Delhi want the same. If this is not your poll gimmick, then I assure you on behalf of the people of Delhi that we will do it together. Please don't backtrack later. And the people of Delhi are very nice, they don't pull anyone's ear," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

Kejriwal, who is also the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was responding to a statement made by Shah during a poll rally in Delhi on Sunday where he said people can "come and pull my ears" if he does not turn the capital into a "world-class city".

While conducting a roadshow in Babarpur area, Shah accused Kejriwal of not implementing several Central schemes in the national capital.

"For 15 years you gave chance to the Congress, and five years to AAP. I guarantee now that we will turn Delhi into a world-class city if we come into power. If that does not happen, you can come and pull my ears," the BJP leader said.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal challenged the BJP to end the women's protest at Shaheen Bagh against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and said that holding press conferences by saffron party leaders will not help improve law and order in Delhi.

BJP leaders should, instead, visit the protest site and talk to the protesters, Kejriwal told the media here.

He questioned the Centre, which is responsible for maintaining law and order in Delhi, as to why it was unable to resolve the issue.

"Instead of holding press conferences, why did (Union Minister) Ravi Shankar Prasad not visit Shaheen Bagh," asked Kejriwal, adding that "law and order will not improve with press conference but by working."

It is sad that the BJP is doing "dirty politics" over the issue, he added.

aks/arm