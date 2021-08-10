Kejriwal tells officials to speed up development work in unauthorised colonies

New Delhi, Aug 10 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday asked the Irrigation and Flood Control Department and the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) to complete the ongoing projects of roads and drains in unauthorised colonies within the stipulated time.

The Chief Minister also directed the finance department of the Delhi government to provide funds for development work to the concerned department on time.

The directions came during a review meeting on Tuesday, during which the chief minister along with deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and Delhi urban development minister Satyendar Jain took stock of ongoing development projects related to roads and drainage in unauthorized colonies.

During the meeting, officials informed the Council of Ministers that 441 works have been completed by the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, while 153 were in the final stages.

Similarly, the DSIIDC informed that it has completed development work in 172 out of 352 colonies and 69 works were under progress.

According to the Delhi government, "So far, a total of 755 projects related to road construction in 535 unauthorised colonies have received administrative approval. Of these, 441 projects have been completed and the rest are under progress. 50 projects will be completed by September, while 187 projects to be completed by December 2021 this year and 49 projects will be completed by March 2022."

"Out of total 30,606 drains being tasked to develop under the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, 27,576 have been completed and 3030 drains are under-construction," it added.

The department also laid out an intricate timeline for all their ongoing projects. Fifty projects will be completed by September 2021, 187 by December 2021, 49 by March 2022. Of all the ongoing projects of the Irrigation and Flood Control department, 153 works are 76 per cent to 99 per cent complete and 48 projects are 51 per cent to 75 per cent complete.

As per the Chief Minister's Office, the progress of roads and drains being handled by the Irrigation and Flood Control Department was also delved into by the officers; they have completed 459 projects whereas 278 are under construction.

"18,340 roads are being built totalling a length of 1845.73 kilometres by the department, 15638 roads out of these totalling 1542.43 kilometres have been constructed. 2702 roads totalling 303.19 kilometres are under construction. Work on 30606 drains was taken up by the department totalling 3052.41 kilometres, 27576 drains of these of 2661.23 kilometres length have been completed and 3030 drains are under-construction for a total of 391.18 kilometre length," it said.

--IANS

pd/bg