Kejriwal terms Delhi's law and order situation as 'grave', appeals Shah to take stringent steps

New Delhi [India], Dec 2 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday termed the law and order situation in Delhi as 'grave' and appealed Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take stringent steps to streamline the security arrangements of the national capital.

"Delhi's law and order situation is grave. The Delhi government is doing whatever it can to improve it. We have installed CCTV cameras and are installing street lights in the city," Kejriwal said addressing a public meeting at Taimur Nagar in Okhla constituency.



The Cheif Minister appealed to the Union Home Minister to take stringent steps to streamline the security arrangements of Delhi.

He paid condolences to the family of Rupesh Gurjar, who was allegedly killed by a local drug mafia a year ago.

The people from Rupesh's village requested him to provide financial support to his family for the admission of his children in a better school, a secured job to Rupesh's wife and a street in the area after his name.

Kejriwal gave a job appointment letter from the Delhi Waqf Board to Gurjar's wife Monu. (ANI)

