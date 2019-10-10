Kejriwal to address C40 summit via video-conferencing

"Kejriwal has accepted the request of the summit organisers to deliver his address through video-conferencing in the session titled -- breathe deeply and city solutions for clean air," the Delhi government said in a statement.

The Chief Minister would also address a joint press conference with mayors of Paris, Copenhagen, Los Angeles, Barcelona, Portland and Lima.

Kejriwal is expected to share his experiences about reducing air pollution in Delhi by 25 per cent in the last five years.

"The Chief Minister is also likely to share the experience how Delhi became the first city in the world to implement the 'odd-even' experiment for restricting the vehicular traffic on the city roads, which led to a reduction in air pollution in Delhi," it said. C40 Cities connects over 90 leading cities to take bold climate action and build a healthier and more sustainable future. "Representing over 700 million citizens and one quarter of the global economy, mayors of C40 cities are committed to delivering on the most ambitious goals of the Paris Agreement at the local level as well as to cleaning the air we breathe." Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said Kejriwal was denied the permission as it was a 'mayor-level' summit.