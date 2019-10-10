Kejriwal to address C40 summit via video conferencing tomorrow

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will on Friday address the 'C40 Climate Change Summit' through video conferencing on solutions to tackle air pollution, said the Delhi government in a statement on Thursday.

The C40 Summit, which connects more than 90 of the world's leading cities to take bold climate action and build a healthier and more sustainable future, started in Denmark on October 9 and will conclude on October 12.

According to the government, Kejriwal has accepted the request of the summit's organisers to deliver his address through video conferencing in the session titled - Breathe deeply, city solutions for clean air.The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief will also address a joint press conference through video conferencing with Mayors of six major world cities at 12 noon (Indian Standard Time) on Friday.This comes a day after the Ministry of External Affairs denied permission to an eight-member delegation led by Kejriwal to fly to Copenhagen to be part of the event, saying that clearance from "political angel" has been denied and the conference is meant for Mayors, not for Chief Ministers.Kejriwal is expected to share his experiences on how Delhi has been successful in reducing air pollution by 25 per cent during the last five years."The Chief Minister is also likely to share the experience of how Delhi became the first city in the world to successfully implement the odd-even experiment for restricting vehicular traffic on the roads of the city, which led to a reduction in air pollution in the national capital," the statement read. (ANI)