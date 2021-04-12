Kejriwal to chair COVID-19 review meeting amid surge in infections

New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): A day after Delhi reported the highest single-day spike with 10,774 new COVID-19 cases, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called a meeting to take a stock of the situation.



The meeting will be conducted at 12 noon today.

Delhi registered 10,774 new cases and 48 deaths in the last 24 hours, health officials said on Sunday. The cumulative count of infections has reached 7,25,197.

The Chief Minister earlier hinted out at a lockdown, stating that the government will be left with no option but to impose lockdown if the condition in hospitals worsens.

"Delhi government is not in favour of lockdown, but we will be left with no options if the situation worsens in hospitals," Kejriwal said at a press conference.

He further urged the Centre to free the inoculation drive in the country from age restrictions. He backed up his demand saying that 65 per cent of patients in Delhi from the infection are under 45 years of age. (ANI)