Kejriwal to file nomination today

New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will file his nomination on Monday from the New Delhi constituency.

Kejriwal, contesting for the third time from the same constituency, will hold a roadshow from the Valmiki Mandir to Hanuman Mandir in Delhi before filing the nomination.

He will hold the roadshow after seeking the blessings at the historic Valmiki Mandir. The rally will go to the Connaught Place via Panchkuian Marg into the Inner Circle and then towards the Outer Circle on to the Baba Kharak Singh Marg. It will end near the Patel Chowk Metro station.

Kejriwal won the seat in 2013 and 2015 Assembly elections with a vote percentage of 53.46 and 64.34 respectively. Delhi is going to the polls on February 8 and the counting will be done on February 11. The last date of filing the nominations is January 21. Both the Congress and BJP are yet to announce their candidates against him from the New Delhi seat.