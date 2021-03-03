Kejriwal to get vaccine shot at LNJP on Thursday

The Chief Minister's Office informed that Kejriwal will reach the LNJP hospital and get the vaccine shot at 9:30 am on Thursday, and become the first member of his cabinet to get vaccinated.

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be administered the Covid-19 vaccine at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Narayan Hospital on Thursday.

The third phase of Covid vaccination drive commenced on Monday across the nation, covering people over 60 years of age those above 45 with comorbidities.

As per the Delhi government's health department, as many as 308 centres have been set up in 192 hospitals for vaccination.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has already announced that those willing to get vaccinated for free can get it from the government-run hospitals after registering on the Co-WIN app. The cost of vaccination at a private hospital has been capped at Rs 250.

Out of the total 192 hospitals facilitating Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi, 136 are private hospitals and 56 are government-run hospitals. Vaccines will be administered free of cost in all the 56 government hospitals.

--IANS

pd/arm