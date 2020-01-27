Kejriwal to hold roadshows at Narela, Bawana and Gandhi Nagar today

New Delhi [India], Jan 27 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to hold roadshows at Narela, Bawana and Gandhi Nagar on Monday to campaign for the ensuing Assembly polls here.



Kejriwal will be leading the roadshow to seek votes for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate.





While AAP has fielded Sharad Chauhan from Narela Assembly constituency, Naveen Choudhary (Deepu) will contest from Gandhi Nagar.



Jai Bhagwan Upkar has been made the candidate by denying ticket of sitting MLA Ram Chander from Bawana.



The ruling AAP has declared names of all 70 candidates for Delhi assembly polls with it chief Kejriwal contesting from New Delhi constituency from where he has won twice in the past.



AAP had won a landslide victory in the last polls winning 67 of 70 seats.The counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)