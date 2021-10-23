Kejriwal to visit Ayodhya on Oct 26

New Delhi, Oct 23 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will visit Hanuman Garhi temple and will offer prayers to Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on October 26.

As per sources, it will be a one-day trip to Uttar Pradesh ahead of Diwali. The AAP convener will return to Delhi on October 27.

The party will contest all 403 seats in UP which will go to polls early next year. In September, party released its list of 170 probable candidates for the assembly elections.