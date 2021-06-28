Kejriwal to visit Chandigarh, may make announcements on Punjab

Kejriwal will make big announcements about Punjab during his day-long visit, AAP state president and Lok Sabha Member Bhagwant Mann said in a statement.

Chandigarh, June 28 (IANS) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced on Monday that its national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be visiting Punjab's capital on Tuesday. Assembly elections are due in the state in 2022.

He said Kejriwal would also announce facilities for the people of Punjab if the AAP wins on the lines of the unlimited facilities being provided to the people of Delhi. He could also promise to provide free electricity to the people or save them from costly electricity.

Mann said at present every section of society was suffering due to inflation but women were the worst affected. He said Kejriwal would release his plan to provide more facilities to women and arrangements for their savings.

The MP said the Amarinder Singh Congress government has failed to provide facilities to the people due to which every section was feeling cheated.

He said at present paddy sowing is in full swing but due to non-availability of electricity the farmers are not sowing it properly.

"Arvind Kejriwal will also present his formula for overcoming the power crisis in Punjab," he added.

On the Punjab government's refusal to allow Kejriwal's press conference at Punjab Bhavan here, Mann said Kejriwal was coming to expose the lies of the government to the people of Punjab, which had frightened the government.

He said the truth could never be suppressed and no matter what the government insists, AAP will hold a press conference to reach out to the people.

