Kejriwal to work for integration of MCDs

New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal here on Monday promised to regularise the sanitation workers and said he would also work towards integration of the three municipal corporations.

"We will put pressure on municipal corporations to regularise them, and will also work towards integration of the three MCDs," Kejriwal said.

In 2012, then Sheila Dikshit government split the MCD into three -- one each for north, south and east Delhi -- for better jurisdiction.

Kejriwal announcement came as he welcomed former BJP leader and Akhil Bhartiya Safai Mazdoor Sangh chief Sanjay Gehlot in the Aam Aadmi Party-fold. "I have been with the BJP for the last 25 years and a swayam sewak as well. I have organised strike eight times for the rights of the sanitation workers and the Valmiki community without any result. "Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari has made us suffer a lot. He promised adequate funds from the central government, integration of municipal corporations, regularisation of the sanitation workers. But nothing materialised. When around 45,000 sanitation workers reached Jantar Mantar to present their demands to the Prime Minister, the police thrashed them," said Gehlot. Through Gehlot, said Kejriwal I wanted to spread this message that the AAP was the only party that had worked for welfare of the poor. "It's the only party that will fight for the sanitation workers' rights," said Kejriwal.