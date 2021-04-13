Kejriwal urges Centre to cancel CBSE board exams as COVID-19 cases rise in Delhi

New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): Stating that examination centers can emerge as COVID hotspots with the participation of nearly six lakh children and one lakh tecahers, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday urged the Centre to cancel the CBSE board examinations amid a rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the national capital.



Addressing a press conference here today, Kejriwal said, "6 lakh children in Delhi are going to write CBSE exams. Nearly 1 lakh teachers will be a part of it. These can become major hotspots leading to large-scale spreading of Corona. Children's lives & health is very important to us. I request Centre to cancel CBSE exams."

He further stated that the online method or internal assessment can be used to promote students.

"Some alternative methods could be thought of. Children can be promoted this time on the basis of either an online method or internal assessment. But CBSE exams should be cancelled," added the Delhi Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 11,491 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. The national capital recorded 72 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the ministry.

It further said that India's daily new cases continued to rise with the country reporting 1,61,736 fresh cases in the last 24 hours.

India's total Active Caseload has reached 12,64,698. It now comprises 9.24 per cent of the country's total positive cases. A net incline of 63,689 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours, informed the ministry.

97,168 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours. The country recorded 879 deaths, it added. (ANI)

