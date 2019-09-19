Kejriwal urges citizens to take part in anti-dengue drive

Kejriwal launched the 'Champions Program' three weeks after the launch of the anti-dengue drive and urged people to call 10 friends on Sunday and encourage them too to inspect their homes and "be a champion in the fight against Dengue".

"Dengue is a disease that can only be defeated when the people come together. We are already seeing the phenomenal impact of this public movement. We are adding another dimension to the campaign - this Sunday, after 10 minutes of checking your own home, call your 10 friends to inspect their homes as well. We have to inspire each other to protect ourselves and our families from dengue," he said.

On the impact of the campaign, Kejriwal said this year, there is a steep reduction in the number of dengue cases. He said a community-driven campaign would ensure the citizens are encouraged to take initiative and responsibility for their fellow citizens. "Cooperation and collective efforts of the government and the citizens can further decrease the risk of dengue in the city."