Kejriwal visits families of two late corona warriors

Noting the loss that families of Om Pal Singh and Raj Kumar have faced is irreplaceable, he said that the financial assistance would give them some relief.

New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced financial assistance of Rs 1 crore to the families of two deceased corona warriors.

"The past one year has been very tough for all of us. But during this one year amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the Covid warriors of Delhi fought this battle from the front," he said.

Kejriwal said that he visited the family of the Om Pal Singh, who was the Principal of the government boys senior secondary school, Kalyanpuri, but working at a hunger relief centre run by the Delhi government during the pandemic and the lockdown.

"Unfortunately during the work, he got affected by Covid and then lost his life. Today I also visited the family of late Raj Kumar who was a security guard at the Rajiv Gandhi Hospital. He was a frontline worker and he got affected by Covid and lost his life."

"Today, I want to salute all the Covid warriors of Delhi. During the Covid-19 pandemic, they have worked relentlessly for the citizens of Delhi. The Delhi government has already announced that we will provide Rs 1 crore to the families of Covid warriors who have lost their lives during Covid duty."

