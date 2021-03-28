Kejriwal won't attend public Holi events

Kejriwal made this announcement on his official Twitter account.

New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that he will not participate in any public gathering on the occasion of Holi this year due to the rising Covid-19 cases in the national capital.

The Chief Minister also wished people of the national capital on the occasion of 'Shab-e-Barat'.

While pointing to the continued spike in Covid-19 cases in the city along with several other states, Kejriwal urged the people to celebrate the festivals with their family at homes and avoid any public gatherings.

The state government has already issued advisories incorporated by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to fight the Covid-19.

"As Covid-19 cases have increased in the last few days so I am not attending Holi programmes being organised in public this time. I appeal to all to just celebrate Holi with your family and avoid large crowds as well as follow the rules of Covid-19 prevention, said Kejriwal in a statement on Twitter.

The national capital recorded 1,558 Covid cases on Saturday, the highest since December 15, 2020 when 1,617 people had tested positive for the virus, according to a health official on Saturday.

The DDMA on March 23 directed that there would be no public celebrations in the national capital during the upcoming festivals such as Holi and Navaratri.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday said the state government has set up a number of teams to ensure that people adhere to its guidelines on Holi.

District Magistrates and Police have created district-wise teams. A Legal action would be taken against those flouting the requisite guidelines.

