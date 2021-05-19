Kejriwal's 'new COVID-19 variant' claim denied by Singapore health ministry, Civil Aviation Minister Puri

New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's claim over 'new Singapore COVID-19 variant', has been strongly refuted by the Singapore government and the Indian Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.



Puri asserted that "there are no flight coming in from Singapore, there is no bubble, only Vande Bharat."

Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH) on Tuesday said that there is no truth in the references in reports in a section of Indian media about the presence of a new variant of coronavirus in the country, adding that there is no "Singapore variant".

It said that the strain that is prevalent in many of the COVID-19 cases in recent weeks is the B.1.617.2 variant, which originated in India.

A statement by Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH) referred to media reports in a section of media citing remarks of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"There is no truth whatsoever in the assertions found within the reports. There is no "Singapore variant". The strain that is prevalent in many of the COVID-19 cases in recent weeks is the B.1.617.2 variant, which originated in India. Phylogenetic testing has shown this B.1.617.2 variant to be associated with several clusters in Singapore," the statement said.

Responding to Kejriwal's tweet, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri informed him that the international flights are cancelled since March 2020 and also there was no air-bubble with Singapore.

Puri tweeted, "Kejriwal ji, international flights since March 2020 is cancelled, there is no air-bubble with Singapore. There are some flights operating under 'Vande Bharat' to bring back Indian's nationals. They are our own people. Yet, we are seeing to it. All precautions are being taken."

Kejriwal on Tuesday had cautioned Centre about a 'new Singapore COVID-19 variant' that can hurt children the most.

In a tweet today, Kejriwal said, "The new COVID variant in Singapore is being said to be extremely dangerous for children, in India it may come as a third wave. My appeal to the central government: 1. Air services with Singapore to be cancelled with immediate effect

2. Priority on vaccine options should be worked out for children too." (ANI)