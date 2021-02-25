Kejriwal's security cover not reduced, say Delhi Police (Ld)

The office of Delhi Chief Minister had claimed that commandos Gagan Deep Yadav, Jitendra, Jitu Mani and Ankur Singh deployed for Kejriwal's securities were removed and the security reduced to only two.

New Delhi, Feb 25 (IANS) After the AAP-led Delhi government accused the Union Home Ministry of reducing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's security on Thursday, the Delhi Police denied the claim and said Z-plus security is maintained.

In its response, the Delhi Police said, "Gagandeep Yadav, Jitendra, Jitu Mani and Ankur Singh were replaced by four other security personnel - Naresh, Vinod, Ankush, Shivraj due to administrative reasons."

A senior Delhi police official has earlier told IANS that Kejriwal's security had been relaxed. "We have not reduced the security of Delhi CM. In fact taking into account his movements, roadshows and election time, the Z plus security has been strengthened."

This comes two days after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won 27 seats in the Gujarat civic polls on Tuesday and Kejriwal is set to visit Surat on Friday to participate in a roadshow organised by local AAP leaders to celebrate their win in the civic polls.

Earlier, AAP had slammed the BJP for 'reducing' the Chief Minister's security.

