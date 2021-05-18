  1. Sify.com
  4. Kenya Deputy High Commissioner's son takes jab at COVID-19 vaccination in Delhi

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Wed, May 19th, 2021, 02:30:06hrs
Kenya's Deputy High Commissioner Irene Achieng Oloo (right) with son

New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI): Kenya's Deputy High Commissioner Irene Achieng Oloo accompanied her son as he received his first jab of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in Delhi's Malviya Nagar on Tuesday.  

The foreign diplomat came with her 25-year-old son to the vaccination center at a government school in Malviya Nagar. Aam Admi Party MLA Somnath Bharti was present at the vaccination centre.  

"The Kenya High Commission is overjoyed and the preparation is excellent. We had a little difficulty in booking an appointment but finally got it," she said.  (ANI)

