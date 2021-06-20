Kenyan national arrested for visa fraud in Gurugram

Gurugram, June 20 (IANS) The Gurugram Police have nabbed a Kenyan national for visa fraud. The accused had fraudulently converted his student visa into e-visa to get a job in a call centre, the police said on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Barack Omondi Ukku.

According to the police, the accused had been working in a call centre situated in Udyog Vihar here since December 2019.