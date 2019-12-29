Kerala: 'Perumkaliyattam' performed in Kasaragod

Kasaragod (Kerala) [India], Dec 29 (ANI): Kerala's traditional art form 'Perumkaliyattam' was on Sunday performed in the Kalliot village here.

Scores of locals gathered to witness the dance form in which dancers were dressed in different characters while the musicians played the drums.



Dancing on the rhythmic beats, the dancer was decorated with heavy face-painting, headgear and loud costumes.

Theyyam is a traditional art form performed in temples of northern districts of Kerala, mainly Kannur and Kasargod (ANI).

