Kerala: 1-year-old survives after falling out of speeding vehicle

Idukki (Kerala) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): In a miraculous save, a one-year-old baby survived after falling out of a speeding vehicle in Idukki's Munnar area here.

In the CCTV footage recording, a speeding jeep can be seen crossing Munnar when the baby fell out of the vehicle. The infant can be seen crawling on the street at night, long after the jeep has sped away.



The one-year-old was discovered by a forest warden who saw something fall on the road in through CCTV. The warden found the baby and gave her first aid while informing the police.

The family realised that their child was missing after reaching home, following which a police complaint was lodged. The station where the complaint was recorded was just six kilometres away from the baby's location.

The incident occurred when the family was returning home after offering prayers at a temple in Tamil Nadu's Palani on Sunday.

The baby was reunited with her parents after police investigations. (ANI)

