Kerala: 28 dead, 27 injured, 7 missing following heavy rains

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Around 28 people have died and 27 others sustained injuries following incessant rains and overflowing of rivers in several parts of Kerala, said the government on Friday.

A statement from the Chief Minister Office (CMO) said: "Statewide 28 people have lost their lives and other 27 have sustained injuries following the heavy rains causing a flood-like situation in the state. So far seven persons went missing."Around 19 trains have been cancelled following the flood-like situation in several parts of the state.Earlier in the day, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan held a review meeting of the disaster management activities.According to the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KDSMA), so far 22,165 people have been evacuated to safety and are lodged in 315 camps across the state.Rescue operations are underway by the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF), Army and the local police.The Ministry of Home Affairs held a high-level meeting on the flood situation, a day after Cabinet Secretary PK Sinha took stock of the current situation, preparedness, rescue and relief operations in Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Gujarat. (ANI)