Kerala: BJP SC Morcha workers stage protest over acquittal of three accused in Palakkad rape case

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): BJP Scheduled Caste (SC) Morcha workers on Saturday staged a protest in front of Kerala Law Minister, AK Balan's residence over the acquittal of three accused in the alleged sexual assault and murder of two minor girls in Walayar in 2017.



Three persons had allegedly raped a 9-year-old and a 13-year-old girl, who were sisters, in Palakkad.

A Special Court last week acquitted the three accused. The police had arrested three men identified as V Madhu, Shibu, and M Madhu and charged them under various Sections of the Protection of Child against Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.

The 13-year-old minor girl allegedly committed suicide in January 2017 while the younger 9-year-old girl was found dead almost two months later.

The post mortem had found that both the girls were subjected to sexual assault. (ANI)

