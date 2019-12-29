Kerala: BJP walks out from all-party meeting over CAA

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Dec 29 (ANI): The BJP leaders on Sunday walked out of the all-party meeting called by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

Chief Minister Vijayan had called the meeting of all political parties, religious and social organisation leaders here to discuss the CAA.

In his letter to them on December 24, the Chief Minister had said that determining the citizenship on the basis of religion is contrary to the fundamental rights as enshrined in the Constitution and the secular views.



On Saturday, a detailed clarification was issued by the Kerala Chief Minister's Office denying any plans to set up detention centres in the state.

The Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019, seeks to grant Indian citizenship to Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)