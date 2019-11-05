Kerala: CPI submits report to CM on Naxal killings in Palakkad, says 'it was a fake encounter'.

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): CPI on Tuesday submitted a status assessment report on Naxal killings that took place in Palakkad district last week, to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and stated that 'it was a fake encounter'.

The report was prepared after a CPI delegation headed by party assistant secretary Prakashu Babu and MLA Muhammed Muhasin visited the alleged encounter spot in Agali forest range and took statements from the local tribals.



CPI State Secretary Kanam Rajendran submitted the report to the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Earlier, the Kerala High Court ordered to bury the bodies of two Naxals who were killed in Palakkad district last week.

The case will be considered again on November 8. The Naxals were killed by the Thunderbolt squad of anti-Naxal police team during a combat operation in Manjakatti hills of Palakkad district a few days ago.

Relatives of the Naxals moved a petition in the Kerala High Court earlier today challenging an order of the Palakkad Sessions Judge's which had allowed the police to cremate their bodies.

They asserted that the lower court's order for the burial was "unlawful" and sought proper investigation to be conducted into the matter. (ANI)

