Kerala: FIR against AIR producer for derogatory remarks against Muslims

Thrissur (Kerala) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Kodungallur Police has lodged an FIR against KR Indira, a writer and programme producer at All India Radio over alleged derogatory remarks against Muslims.

According to screenshots submitted with the complaint, Indira has also made a derogatory remark against Muslims.

A case has been booked under section 153 (A) of the Indian Penal Code for promoting disharmony and enmity between different religious groups and section 120 (O) of the Kerala Police Act for causing a nuisance. (ANI)



