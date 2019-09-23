Kerala: Girl sexually assaulted by 30 people over two years

Malappuram (Kerala) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): After three persons were arrested in connection with the sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl, police on Monday revealed that she was sexually abused by around 30 different people over a span of two years.

"The girl has given a statement against around 30 persons. They had sexually abused her for the last two years. However, she was not able to identify the persons," a police official said.



Three men, including the father of the girl, were arrested on Sunday in connection with the case.

"The girl's father has been arrested on charges of abetment to the crime and the two other accused identified as Asraf and Shyju have been charged with sexually abusing the child," police had said.

The accused have been booked under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

According to the police, the incident came to light while the child was being counselled in school.

The child has been shifted to a child welfare shelter home. (ANI)

