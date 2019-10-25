Kerala: IUML worker hacked to death

Tanur (Kerala) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): An Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) worker was hacked to death in Kerala's Tanur town on Thursday evening.

The 38-year-old worker was hacked to death at around 7:45 pm while he was going to the mosque.

The IUML leaders alleged that the CPI (M) workers were behind the murder.

The police has registered a case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).



After the incident, the police has heightened the security arrangements in Tanur.

More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

