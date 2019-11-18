Kerala: Man murdered at Nedumbassery in Ernakulam

Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): A man was killed on Sunday night when some members of a gang attacked him here at Nedumbassery.

"The gang members killed a man at the Attani area in Nedumbassery. The deceased has been identified as Binoy (34) who is a resident of Thuruthisseri Vallathukaran Veetil in Nedumbassery," K Karthik, Ernakulam Rural SP said.



Binoy, who was standing by the roadside was struck on the head by one of the accused, after which he collapsed. His body was later shifted to Aluva hospital.

The SP further informed that the murder was the cause of rivalry between two gangs.

The accused have been identified and are being pursued by the police.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

