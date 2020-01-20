Kerala: Over 50 injured after stadium gallery collapses during charity football match

Palakkad (Kerala) [India], Jan 20 (ANI): More than 50 people were injured after the gallery of a stadium where a charity football match was being played, collapsed here on Sunday late night.

Speaking to ANI, Palakkad Town South police said that all injured have been taken to nearby hospitals.

"Most of them have been admitted to the district hospital here. Others have also been taken to nearby private hospitals. We have conducted a thorough inspection of the ground so that none injured are left behind," they said.



The incident happened when a charity football match was underway to help the family of footballer R. Dhanarajan who died due to cardiac arrest on December 29 last year.

Dhanarajan was playing in an All India Sevens tournament at Perinthalmanna in Malappuram district of Kerala when he suddenly collapsed after suffering a loss of breath and chest pain. (ANI)

