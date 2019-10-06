Kerala: Police register case over suspicious death of child in Kollam

Kollam (Kerala) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Police on Sunday registered a case of unnatural death in connection with the death of a four-year-old child in Kollam.

According to the family, the child was undergoing treatment for fever for the last one week. When she started vomiting and her condition worsened, she was rushed to the hospital but the child died on the way.



The family has accused the mother of assaulting the child.

"We are awaiting the post mortem report to know the reason of death. We will be taking action accordingly," the police stated.

Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

