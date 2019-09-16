Kerala, RCC ink MoU with Maldives for cancer care

The RCC, located in the state capital, is the premier cancer care facility in Kerela and already numerous Maldivian nationals have arrived here for cancer treatment.

Speaking to the media here, Vijayan said: "Kerala and Maldives have a very cordial and warm relation. Several Maldivians have already arrived here for treatment. Through this new MoU, there will be close coordination between the RCC and the Maldivian health department, which will see new cancer care treatment centres being set up there."

Vijayan was joined by Maldivian Health Minister Abdulla Ameen and Kerala Health Minister K.K. Shylaja during the signing of the agreement. Under the agreement, health professionals from the Maldives will be provided training at the RCC, besides top health professionals from centre will also visit the atoll nation regularly.