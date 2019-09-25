Kerala, Tamil Nadu to review Parambikulam Aliyar treaty

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Sept 25 (ANI): After a meeting with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami to discuss interstate water issues, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that a 10-member committee will be formed to review Parambikulam Aliyar treaty.



"Kerala and Tamil Nadu see themselves as brothers and any problems should be solved through discussion. Parambikulam Aliyar treaty has to be reviewed. It is a 60-years-old treaty. A 10-member committee will be formed containing 5 members from each state," he told reporters here in a press conference.

Parambikulam Aliyar treaty was signed by two states in 1970.

Vijayan said that Chief Secretaries of Kerala and Tamil Nadu will meet once in six months.

"The members of the committee and meeting date will be finalized in one week," he said.

Kerala Water Resources Minister Krishnankutty, Forest Minister K Raju and Electricity minister M M Mani, Tamil Nadu Minister S P Velumani and chief secretaries of both the states were present in the meeting. (ANI)