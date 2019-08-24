Kerala: Trains diverted, cancelled due to heavy rain

Palghat/Palakkad (Kerala) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): In the backdrop of heavy rainfall and landslides, movement of trains was halted temporarily in Padil-Kulasekhara Section in Palghat Division (PGT) of the Southern Railway on Saturday.

An official note released by Kokan Railway Corporation Limited said the trains were cancelled and diverted in the PGT division. ERS "Duranto" Express, TEN Express, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) "Duranto" Express, TVC "Netravati" Express, ERS Express, Pune Express stands cancelled for next few days.



This has been approved by the Chief Operational Manager, P N Mandal.

Authorities issued advisory to passengers to cross-check the departure timings of their trains before commencing their journeys.

Trains which were diverted include Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT)- Kochuveli Express, LTT- CBE Special, JBP- CBE Special.

Railway authorities have said the services will soon be normalised. (ANI)

