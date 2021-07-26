Kerala: 11,586 new COVID-19 cases, 271 areas report test positivity rate above 15 pc

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 26 (ANI): Kerala reported 11,586 new COVID-19 cases on Monday with an overall test positivity rate (TPR) of 10.59 per cent.



As many as 271 areas reported TPR above 15 per cent.

District wise, Malappuram reported the highest number of cases with 1,779 followed by 1,498 cases in Thrissur, 1,264 cases in Kozhikode, 1,153 cases in Ernakulam, 1,032 cases in Palakkad, 886 cases in Kollam, 762 cases in Kasaragod and 727 cases in Thiruvananthapuram.

According to the health department, 135 succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative death toll to 16,170.

So far, Kerala has reported 32,83,116 COVID cases of which 1,36,814 are active cases. A total of 14,912 people recovered in the last 24 hours. As many as 1,09,382 samples have been tested.

There are currently 4,33,215 people under quarantine in various districts of the state. Of these, 4,07,102 are under home / institutional quarantine and 26,113 in hospitals. Today, 2,219 people were admitted to the hospital.

In the state, there are 73 districts where TPR is below 5 per cent, 335 districts between 5-10 per cent TPR. While 355 districts between 10-15 per cent TPR, and 271 districts reported TPR above 15 per cent.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Veena George said that the first dose has been given to all those above the age of 45 years in Wayanad and Kasaragod districts.

According to the available data, the Minister said the target was to vaccinate 2,72,333 persons above the age of 45 years in Wayanad district and 3,50,648 persons in Kasaragod district. Of these, 100 per cent received the first dose of the vaccine, she pointed out. (ANI)

