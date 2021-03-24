Kerala: Alappuzha paddy farmers demand govt to clear their dues

Anil, a paddy farmer said, "The farmers have to carry their produce on their head to sell it. There are no transport facilities. The main problem is that the Civil Supplies Corporation buys paddy but through agents who collect 10 to 20 per cent commission.""There should be a farm road so that the truck could come near the farmland and load all the grains," he said."Farmers have not been paid for more than 6 months even after the government purchased their produce. The already declared subsidies that should be given at the time of farming have not been given for more than five years," he further said."There has been no study about the geographical changes that have taken place in Kuttanad after the flood. Many farmers have given up farming," he added.Another paddy farmer Chandra Bose said he has not been paid for the paddy."I have 10 acres of paddy field. Previously, fertilisers were provided at a subsidised rate but we are not getting subsidy now. It has been six months since I sold the paddy last time. I did not receive that money yet. There is no money to buy fertilizers or pesticides," he said."The rent for a harvesting machine for harvesting one acre of land is around Rs 4,000. No one is available to apply pesticides to crops. Overcoming all these difficulties, we do as best as we can, and then those who procure our produce did not pay us even after 6 months. The money due for 90 quintals of paddy has not been received yet," he added.He also demanded that the prices of fertilisers should be reduced.The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly in 14 districts will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will be held on May 2. (ANI)