Kerala announces Rs 2 cr reward to hockey player Sreejesh for Tokyo Olympic bronze

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], August 11 (ANI): The Kerala Government on Wednesday announced a reward of Rs 2 crore for PR Sreejesh, goalie of the Indian men's hockey team, which won a bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.



The Kerala cabinet also decided to promote Sreejesh, who is the Deputy Director (Sports) in the Public Education Department, to the post of Joint Director (Sports). The meeting also decided to allot Rs 5 lakh each to eight Kerala athletes who participated in the Olympics.

Sreejesh had said that the bronze medal win at the Olympics is an Onam gift for Malayalis. The PR Sreejesh received a rousing welcome at the Kochi International airport. "This is a long-awaited medal. May this be a good Onam gift for Malayalis," said the 35-year-old goalkeeper.

On Monday, the athlete said that the bronze medal win at the Tokyo Olympics can be seen as the "rebirth of Indian hockey". (ANI)

