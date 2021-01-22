Kerala Assembly moves resolution against CAG's report on KIIFB

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 22 (IANS) The CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala on Friday passed an unusual resolution in the Assembly against the CAG's financial audit report with adverse remarks against the government's flagship project Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan moved the resolution under Section 118 in the House against the CAG's findings indicting KIIFB, saying that it had targetted the state government.

The Assembly passed the resolution by voice vote while the segment higlighted between pages 43 and 45 in the report was dismissed.

Vijayan said that the CAG report was prepared without taking the state government's version. However, he added that the resolution was moved to come clean against the wrong precedence.

Lashing out at the state government, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said that this was an unusual activity and that the resolution was unconstitutional.

He also mocked at the Chief Minister saying that the government will be criticised for the move. He added that this is not the CPI-M headquarter where attacks are not tolerated.

Congress leader VD Satheesan said that the House does not have a right to pass a resolution against the CAG's report, adding that after the report is being tabled, it has to be presented before the Public Accounts Committee of the Assembly.

He alleged clear violation of the constitution and said that the state government has disrespected the constitution.

