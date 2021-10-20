Kerala Assembly pays tributes to flood victims, postpones session

The day's session ended in just 15 minutes after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan led the house in paying tributes to the departed.

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 20 (IANS) Resuming the ongoing session of the Kerala Assembly after the Puja holiday break, on Wednesday, it was decided, to again postpone the session till next Monday on account of the flood fury and the more heavy rains expected in the coming days.

He said in the floods and the fury associated with it, which took place last week, 39 lives were lost, while six people continue to be missing.

"About 217 houses were completely destroyed, while 1,393 homes were partially damaged. Over 300 camps have been set up and in it there are 3,851 families residing. The government will be there with all those who are suffering on account of the floods," said Vijayan.

The state had witnessed heavy rains in the last week and the worst affected were Kottayam, Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts and on account of the ongoing relief and rehabilitation works going on in the 140-member Kerala Assembly, only 52 members were present.

Also absent was Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan and in his place K. Babu said that steps should be taken to see if there was any failure on the part of anyone for not able to act accordingly, despite getting warnings about the inclement weather.

Vijayan also warned that more rains are expected starting from Wednesday and will extend for the coming two or three days.

--IANS

sg/skp/