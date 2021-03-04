Kerala Assembly polls: BJP names 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan as CM face

Thiruvananthapuram/Kochi (Kerala) [India], March 4 (ANI): Kerala BJP chief on Thursday announced that 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan will be the party's chief ministerial candidate in the upcoming state Assembly polls.



"E Sreedharan will be BJP's Chief Minister candidate in the upcoming Kerala Assembly Elections 2021," Surendran said.

Earlier in the day, E Sreedharan visited the Palarivattom flyover which is being reconstructed now.

He said the people of Kerala will elect his party to power and he is expecting a "big" victory in the Assembly elections.

"People know very well what is good for them and what is good for the state. I am very confident they will elect BJP to power. I am expecting a big victory," he said.

"I have made only one demand to BJP that I want to contest in a constituency not far away from Ponnani where I am residing now," he added.

The BJP leader also said that it is the "mental" age rather than the "physical" age that decides what responsibilities one should take up.

"It is the age of the mind that matters, not only the age of the body. Mentally, I am very alert and young. So far, I don't have any issues with health. I don't think health will be much of an issue. I will not be working as a normal politician. I will continue to work like a technocrat," he said.

Surendran on Wednesday announced a 16-member state election committee which included E Sreedharan, who recently joined the party.

The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held on April 6, the Election Commission of India (ECI) had announced.

For Assembly poll 2021, the number of polling booths in Kerala has been extended from 21,498 to 40,771. The counting of votes will be held on May 2.

The tenure of the 14th Kerala legislative assembly will come to an end on June 1, 2021. A total of 2,67,88,268 electors will elect the candidates in Kerala for the 15th legislative assembly. (ANI)

