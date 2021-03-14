Kerala Assembly polls: Oommen Chandy to contest from one seat

Kottayam (Kerala) [India], March 14 (ANI): Congress leader and former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy on Sunday dismissed any possibilities of him contesting from two constituencies for upcoming Kerala Assembly polls.



Asked if he will contest from two seats, he said, "As I have already made clear yesterday, I will contest only from one seat".

When asked who will be contesting from the Nemom constituency, he said, "Wait to know till the candidate list is released."

Nemom is one of the ten seats out of 91 that Congress is yet to choose a candidate.

Congress is likely to release its candidate list today.

The Congress party on Friday announced that 81 candidates have been finalised, out of the 91 seats it will be contesting in Kerala. However, it did not announce the names of these candidates.

Even as the list of Congress candidates getting delayed, the main constituent partners in the Congress-led UDF, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) announced its candidates on Friday.

While the Muslim League will contest on 27 seats, Kerala Congress, the splinter group headed by PJ Joseph having prominence in the Christian-dominated Kottayam-Idukki belt will be contesting on 10 seats.

Five seats have been given to the Revolutionary Socialist Party ( RSP) of which Shibu Baby John will be contesting from Chavara.

The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly in 14 districts will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will be held on May 2. (ANI)

