Kerala Assembly polls: Pinarayi Vijayan files his nomination from Dharmadam

Kannur (Kerala) [India], March 15 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday filed his nomination as Communist Party of India (Marxist) candidate from Dharmadam constituency in Kannur district for the Kerala Assembly polls.



This is the second time Vijayan is contesting from Dharmadam. In 1996, he contested from Payyanur constituency.

"Submitted my nomination as Dharmadam's LDF candidate. Development and welfare projects implemented over the last 5 years need to be strengthened further. We will stand with the people to ensure a prosperous Kerala. People wholeheartedly say LDF for Sure and we are confident," tweeted Vijayan.

Vijayan was elected to Kerala Legislative Assembly in 1970, 1977 and 1991, from Kuthuparamba constituency.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Wednesday announced the list of 83 candidates out of 85 seats it is contesting in the upcoming Assembly polls in Kerala.

The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly in 14 districts will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will be held on May 2. (ANI)





