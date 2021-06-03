Kerala Assembly turned into anti-Modi venue: Union Minister

"During this week, two resolutions were passed unanimously in the Kerala Assembly against the nationally elected Union Government. This is highly deplorable as in one resolution it was nothing but canards being spread that even the coconut trees are being painted saffron in Lakshadweep, while the second one was with regard to Covid vaccination. All will remember that Vijayan, on the day the December local body elections was held last year, had promised that the state government will provide free vaccines to all," said Muraleedharan.

Thiruvananthapuram, June 3 (IANS) The lone Keralite in the Union Cabinet, V. Muraleedharan on Thursday slammed the way the Kerala Assembly has been turned into an anti-Narendra Modi venue.

"But now he says the Centre should get the vaccines. He himself claimed then he will call a global tender and now he demands the Centre float a global tender for vaccines and at the end comes out with a resolution also. Everything seems hilarious."

Muraleedharan added that it has now come to a situation that Kerala has an agenda to oppose everything that the Centre does.

"There is clear cut politics in this and it's nothing but appeasement politics. The other day the CAG came out with its report on how Kerala failed to go forward with the Prime Minister Avas Yojana programme. On the one hand Vijayan says federalism is at stake because of the Centre, but the people will think who is creating all this as the entire Covid operation was discussed with all the Chief Ministers and then decided," added Muraleedharan. He slammed the Congress led opposition for dancing to the tune of Vijayan as the major point of discussion in the assembly is who was responsible for the defeat of the BJP.

In the 140-member Kerala Assembly, there is not a single BJP legislator unlike in 2016 when the BJP first opened its account by winning one seat.

