Kerala Assembly within its constitutional right to pass resolution against CAA: Mullappally Ramachandran

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Jan 3 (ANI): Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Mullappally Ramachandran has asserted that the Kerala Assembly is within its constitutional right to pass a resolution against the newly-enacted Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

Speaking to ANI, the Congress leader on Thursday said, "Any legislature has the rights to pass a resolution in favour or against the existing Centre government. Kerala Assembly is within its constitutional rights to pass such a resolution and there is anything wrong in the stand taken by the Kerala government."His comments came after Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said that the resolution passed by the Kerala Assembly against CAA has "no legal or constitutional validity".Ramachandran also clarified that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had sent a letter lauding 'Bha', a summit being organised by the Kerala government for the NRI KerLoka Kerala Saalites, much before Congress-led UDF had announced to boycott the event."Rahul Gandhi had sent that letter much before UDF had decided to boycott the Loka Kerala Sabha or the congregation of Keralites across the world. I don't know why the CM had leaked out such a letter sent from Rahul Gandhi's office now," he said.Earlier on Thursday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took to Twitter to share a letter sent by Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi dated December 12 lauding Loka Kerala Sabha."In his message, @RahulGandhi opined that 'the Loka Kerala Sabha is a great platform to connect with the diaspora, and recognize their contribution," CMO said in a tweet.The boycott by UDF was announced on December 28, however, Rahul Gandhi's letter is dated December 12.Ramachandran also expressed dissatisfaction over how the Kerala Assembly was converted into a "conference hall" to host the summit."Kerala assembly has been converted into a conference hall. Parliament and Assembly have got its own sanctity. It is a place where legislature businesses are going on and it can't be converted into a conference hall for any group or any section," he said.Hitting out at Vijayan, the Congress leader alleged that the Chief Minister doesn't pay any heed to the poor Keralites who are struggling in labour camps of various gulf countries."Whenever the CM visit any gulf country, he only meets multi-billionaires. He never looks at the poor Malayalees who are struggling in the labour camps. What is the step taken by the state government to intervene in their matter?," the Congress leader asked. (ANI)