Kerala BJP announces state election panel which includes Metroman Sreedharan

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 4 (ANI): Kerala BJP president K Surendran on Wednesday announced a 16-member state election committee which included Metroman E Sreedharan, who recently joined the party, said a party statement on Wednesday.



According to the statement, the decision was taken with the permission of the party national president JP Nadda.

Apart from Surendran, the Committee includes Union Minister V Muraleedharan, national vice president AP Abdullakutty, former state presidents Kummanam Rajasekharan, O Rajagopal MLA, CK Padmanabhan, PK Krishnadas, state general secretaries MT Ramesh and Metroman E Sreedharan.

Meanwhile, the candidates selection is progressing in the party and a crucial discussion is expected ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the state on March 7, where he is expected to attend the concluding function Vijaya Yatra led by Surendran in the state capital. (ANI)

