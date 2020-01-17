Kerala BJP leader moves SC to counter Pinarayi Vijayan govt's plea against CAA

New Delhi [India], Jan 17 (ANI): Kerala BJP leader Kummanam Rajasekharan approached the Supreme Court on Friday in response to the petition filed by the state government against the new Citizenship law.

Earlier, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's government had moved the apex court against the Citizenship Amendment Act alleging that it violates the basic principle of secularism.



Kerala Assembly had also passed a resolution seeking withdrawal of the CAA that grants grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

