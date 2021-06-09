Kerala BJP to protest against state govt for 'defaming party' in Kodakara black money case

Kochi (Kerala) [India], June 9 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will organise a protest on Thursday at more than 10,000 centers across Kerala against the state government over "defaming the party" in the Kodakara black money case, and will also seek withdrawal of the case filed against BJP State President K Surendran.



"BJP is launching a massive agitation tomorrow against the attempt to defame the party in Kerala and the party and to trap the leaders of the party in fake cases. Tomorrow we will lead an agitation by organising protest in more than ten thousand centers across Kerala," said MT Ramesh, BJP State General Secretary.

"Kerala has come to realise that the propaganda campaign against the BJP by the state government over the last few days is a major conspiracy. The Chief Minister should be ready to apologise for the campaign against the BJP and its leaders with the help of a section of the media and by using the police," Ramesh added.

The BJP State General Secretary further said he (Pinarayi Vijayan) has the responsibility to explain to the people on what basis he led such a defamatory campaign.

The BJP leader further alleged that there was a deliberate attempt to humiliate the party leaders in the society.

"We have said from the beginning that this is not BJP's money. It is a disgrace to Kerala that the Chief Minister has led the most disgusting operation to wipe out the BJP and its leadership," the leader added.

Ramesh also said that they (LDF) should face the BJP politically and such defematory campaigns must be avoided.

"Following this, a case has been registered against the BJP state president under the non-bailable offence by alleging that he compelled an independent candidate to withdraw his nomination in the elections. Let the State Election Commission investigate if necessary," Ramesh said.

Twenty persons have been arrested in connection with Kodakara black money case, in which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders were also quizzed by the special investigation team, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed the Kerala Legislative Assembly on Monday. (ANI)

