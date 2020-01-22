Kerala CAA face-off to intensify between Gov, CM

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 22 (IANS) After the disapproval shown by the Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan over the state government's move to approach the Supreme Court on the Citizenship Amendment Act, another round of confrontation is expected soon with regards to the Governor's address during the forthcoming Assembly session.

The Vijayan cabinet that met here on Wednesday approved the Governor's address to the Kerala Legislative Assembly to be delivered on the January 29, and it includes the controversial suit that the Vijayan government has filed in the Supreme Court.

Khan had slammed the state government for not informing him about taking legal recourse on the CAA. Sources have revealed that the address mentions the Vijayan government's strong opposition to the CAA and now all eyes are on Khan on what his stand would be. Veteran seven time legislator P.C. George told IANS according to the rules, the Governor can send it back to the government, but the government's decision is final. "The Governor has to accept it and in case the Governor has an objection, he may read the first sentence and then say that the rest can be considered as read. The Governor can also skip any contentious issues and read the rest," said George. But with Khan already having gone to the media with his disapproval of the government's move on the CAA, a next round of confrontation is expected. sg/dpb